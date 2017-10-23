Jeffersonville teen accused of molesting 2 young girls due in co - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersonville teen accused of molesting 2 young girls due in court today

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville High School student charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he worked as a teacher's assistant is due in court this afternoon. 

Eighteen-year-old Michael Begin Jr. was arrested last week and is charged with molesting the girls inside Thomas Jefferson Elementary School on Hamburg Pike.

That's where investigators say Begin was working as a teacher's assistant with Jeffersonville High School's Cadet teaching program.

Police learned of the alleged incidents after the girls told their parents, who immediately told school administrators.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull released details of the allegations in a news conference last Thursday. 

[CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE IN ITS ENTIRETY]

Mull says he believes the two girls are likely not the only victims. In September, officials at the YMCA where Begin used to work reported another situation to police involving Begin.

According to prosecutors that case is still being investigated.

Mull says he is instructing the deputy prosecutor in the case to ask that Begin's bond be increased to $100,000 full cash. If that request is not granted, Mull says he plans to ask that Begin be placed on home incarceration so he can be monitored.

Begin is due in court at 1 o'clock this afternoon. 

