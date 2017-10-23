LMPD: Memphis man threw rocks at 12 cars on I-64 East - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD: Memphis man threw rocks at 12 cars on I-64 East

Posted: Updated:
Mark Robbins (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Mark Robbins (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a Memphis, Tennessee man authorities say threw rocks at several vehicles along I-64 East.

Mark Robbins, 51, was arrested on Sunday on I-64 East at the 5.2 mile marker, near the interchange with I-65.

According to an arrest report, Robbins hit 12 vehicles, causing damage.

Police say Robbins, "shattered the glass of one vehicle with a child inside who was in shock with glass everywhere and afraid to move."

Authorities say several people held Robbins down until officers arrived at the scene.

According to police, Robbins, "appeared to be very angry and homeless when he was arrested."

Investigators say damage was done to several vehicles and drivers pulled to the side of the interstate needing help.

Officials say two witnesses at the scene observed Robbins committing the crime.

Robbins is charged with 12 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, seven counts of first-degree criminal mischief and one count of first-degree disorderly conduct.

He's being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.