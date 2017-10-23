LMPD: Memphis man threw rocks at 12 cars on I-64 East

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a Memphis, Tennessee man authorities say threw rocks at several vehicles along I-64 East.

Mark Robbins, 51, was arrested on Sunday on I-64 East at the 5.2 mile marker, near the interchange with I-65.

According to an arrest report, Robbins hit 12 vehicles, causing damage.

Police say Robbins, "shattered the glass of one vehicle with a child inside who was in shock with glass everywhere and afraid to move."

Authorities say several people held Robbins down until officers arrived at the scene.

According to police, Robbins, "appeared to be very angry and homeless when he was arrested."

Investigators say damage was done to several vehicles and drivers pulled to the side of the interstate needing help.

Officials say two witnesses at the scene observed Robbins committing the crime.

Robbins is charged with 12 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, seven counts of first-degree criminal mischief and one count of first-degree disorderly conduct.

He's being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond.

