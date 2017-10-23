LOUISVILLE POLICE: Naked home invasion suspect claimed he was hiding from 'witches' in tree

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he broke into two homes -- and one of the victims was a woman who awoke to find him standing in her bedroom.

According to an arrest report, the first incident happened at a home in the 8200 block of Candleglow Lane, near the intersection of the Outer Loop and 3rd Street Road, just after 2 a.m Sunday.

Police say they were called to the home after someone reported a home invasion. The homeowner told officers she was asleep in her home when she heard a noise coming from the front of the house. When she went to check on the noise, she allegedly found the suspect -- 31-year-old Corey Edelen -- hiding behind a door.

The woman says she began kicking Edelen, and he immediately ran to the front door and began banging on it and it broke. Then he ran away.

Police say the woman told them Edelen had climbed through a kitchen window.

After Edelen ran from the first home, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Flicker Drive, in the same area on a report of another home invasion. Police say a woman in that home woke up to find Edelen in her bedroom "over top of her."

According to officials, this woman knew Edelen, and was able to give officers his name.

Police say they eventually found Edelen "in a tree" down the street. According to the arrest report, he "was completely naked and appeared to be intoxicated on drugs."

"He was sweaty, bleeding and stated witches were after him and refused to come down from the tree," police wrote.

Police say they had to remove Edelen from the tree, using restraints in the process to keep him under control.

While being treated by EMS, he allegedly spit in the face of one of the EMS workers.

"The suspect had blood in his mouth and his spit hit the EMS worker near the eyes and on his head," police wrote.

Edelen was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, one count of first-degree indecent exposure, public intoxication by a substance other than alcohol and third-degree assault of an EMS, fire or rescue squad worker.

According to an additional arrest report from Louisville Metro Corrections, Edelen had been on home incarceration and was supposed to be at his home at the time of the incident. Authorities say they found his ankle bracelet at his home, after they received reports that it was being tampered with. Edelen is also charged with second-degree escape and tampering with a prisoner monitoring device.

He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

