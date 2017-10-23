Hannah Strong - Meteorologist

Hannah Strong started her career at the CBS-affiliate in Fort Wayne, Indiana, before coming to us. Her family is from the South and that's where Hannah grew up, so she's excited to be back in familiar territory.

She has her degree in Professional Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University and the Seal of Approval from the American Meteorological Society.

While in northern Indiana, Hannah covered massive flooding, the August 2016 tornado outbreak, lake effect snow, and lots of other strange weather. Her passion is for severe weather, and she has seen plenty of it having grown up in Alabama.

Hannah’s goal is to make sure you feel safe and prepared when bad weather threatens, so she wants to connect with you on social media and hear your thoughts!

When not at work, Hannah enjoys spending time outdoors. Whether that's running, sitting outside to read a book, or going for a walk, it's a pretty safe bet you will find her out exploring the town on her days off.

