Firefighters compete in the Combat Challenge World Finals in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Firefighting teams from around the world bring their talents to Louisville.

The Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge tests firefighter skills. It encourages firefighter fitness and demonstrates what it takes to be a firefighter.

Pairs of competitors race head-to-head as they simulate the physical demands of real-life firefighting. They perform five tasks including climbing a 5-story tower, hoisting, chopping, dragging hoses and rescuing a life-sized, 175 pound "victim." They race against themselves, their opponent and the clock. They do all of this while wearing "full bunker gear" and a breathing apparatus.

The 2017 Firefighter Combat Challenge World Finals is October 23 through the 28 at the Louisville Marriott East - 1903 Embassy Square Boulevard.

The 26th World Challenge is FREE to spectators.

Click here to get connected to the Firefighter Combat Challenge.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.