Firefighters compete in the Combat Challenge World Finals in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Firefighting teams from around the world bring their talents to Louisville.
The Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge tests firefighter skills. It encourages firefighter fitness and demonstrates what it takes to be a firefighter.
Pairs of competitors race head-to-head as they simulate the physical demands of real-life firefighting. They perform five tasks including climbing a 5-story tower, hoisting, chopping, dragging hoses and rescuing a life-sized, 175 pound "victim." They race against themselves, their opponent and the clock. They do all of this while wearing "full bunker gear" and a breathing apparatus.
The 2017 Firefighter Combat Challenge World Finals is October 23 through the 28 at the Louisville Marriott East - 1903 Embassy Square Boulevard.
The 26th World Challenge is FREE to spectators.
Click here to get connected to the Firefighter Combat Challenge.
Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.