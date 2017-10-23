Survey: Indiana school districts seeing teacher shortages

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - A survey of Indiana school superintendents has found that many districts are experiencing a teacher shortage this fall.

The Tribune Star reports that it was the third year Terry McDaniel, an Indiana State University professor in the department of educational leadership, conducted the survey.

Of the 141 district superintendents who responded, 94 percent said they had a teacher shortage. Almost 70 percent reported having a shortage in special education teachers while 57 percent reported having shortages in science and math.

Previous surveys found 92 percent of districts had shortages in 2016, and 95 percent in 2015.

McDaniel says many teachers are leaving the profession and few people are entering it.

The survey found 23 percent of districts rely on full-time substitute teachers to deal with the shortages

