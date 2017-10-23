65 pounds of marijuana delivered in an Amazon package

In a post on Facebook, Tell City Police say they were notified of a report of threatening statements directed at the Tell City School Corporation.

In a post on Facebook, Tell City Police say they were notified of a report of threatening statements directed at the Tell City School Corporation.

Police say her decision to go back for her phone resulted in her arrest.

Police say her decision to go back for her phone resulted in her arrest.

Police say woman who robbed Hurstbourne Lane Meijer arrested after going back for phone

Police say woman who robbed Hurstbourne Lane Meijer arrested after going back for phone

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but preliminary reports from the sheriff's office say an oxygen tank could have caused an explosion.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but preliminary reports from the sheriff's office say an oxygen tank could have caused an explosion.

Investigation suggests elected jailer of LaRue County told inmates to lie, say man who was beaten used racial slur

Investigation suggests elected jailer of LaRue County told inmates to lie, say man who was beaten used racial slur

Authorities say several people held the suspect down until officers arrived at the scene.

Authorities say several people held the suspect down until officers arrived at the scene.

Police say one of the victims awoke to find him standing in her bedroom.

Police say one of the victims awoke to find him standing in her bedroom.

We now know the name of the woman who died after an incident at a Jeffersonville auto parts plant.

We now know the name of the woman who died after an incident at a Jeffersonville auto parts plant.

ORLANDO, Fla. (WDRB) -- A Florida couple is trying to figure out how they received a shipment of marijuana along with their Amazon order.

An Orlando woman says she ordered some 27-gallon storage totes, so she and her fiance could put some things in storage.

But when the packages arrived, they knew something didn't feel right. "They were extremely heavy, more heavy than you would think from ordering four empty bins."

The woman wants to remain anonymous for safety reasons. But after opening the box, she says they were hit with a strong odor. And under the layers of packaging, they found 65-pounds of marijuana.

They immediately called Orlando Police. "When the first officer got here, she was in disbelief."

Police took the drugs and launched an investigation.

The totes had been shipped by Amazon "Warehouse Deals" through United Parcel Service from a Massachusetts facility. The package weighed 93.5 pounds.

The woman said, "We were still pretty fearful our home would be broken into and we didn't sleep there for a few days."

The woman said after going back and forth with Amazon mostly by email for more than a month, they never spoke to a supervisor. But they finally received a response by email giving them a $150 gift card with the message that said "I am unable to do anything else at this time."

What the woman really wanted was an apology and an explanation about how this could happen. "There was no concern for a customer's safety. I mean this could have turned into a worst case scenario."

Police in Orlando have yet to make an arrest and say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media and CNN. All Rights Reserved.