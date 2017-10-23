65 pounds of marijuana delivered in an Amazon package - WDRB 41 Louisville News

65 pounds of marijuana delivered in an Amazon package

Posted: Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WDRB) -- A Florida couple is trying to figure out how they received a shipment of marijuana along with their Amazon order. 

An Orlando woman says she ordered some 27-gallon storage totes, so she and her fiance could put some things in storage. 

But when the packages arrived, they knew something didn't feel right. "They were extremely heavy, more heavy than you would think from ordering four empty bins."

The woman wants to remain anonymous for safety reasons. But after opening the box, she says they were hit with a strong odor. And under the layers of packaging, they found 65-pounds of marijuana. 

They immediately called Orlando Police. "When the first officer got here, she was in disbelief."

Police took the drugs and launched an investigation. 

The totes had been shipped by Amazon "Warehouse Deals" through United Parcel Service from a Massachusetts facility. The package weighed 93.5 pounds.

The woman said, "We were still pretty fearful our home would be broken into and we didn't sleep there for a few days."

The woman said after going back and forth with Amazon mostly by email for more than a month, they never spoke to a supervisor. But they finally received a response by email giving them a $150 gift card with the message that said "I am unable to do anything else at this time."

What the woman really wanted was an apology and an explanation about how this could happen.  "There was no concern for a customer's safety. I mean this could have turned into a worst case scenario."

Police in Orlando have yet to make an arrest and say the investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media and CNN.  All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.