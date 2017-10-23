Police say woman who robbed Hurstbourne Lane Meijer arrested after going back for phone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they arrested a woman who robbed an area Meijer store after she returned to the scene of the crime to retrieve her cell phone.

According to an arrest report, the robbery occurred sometime on Saturday at the Meijer at 4500 S. Hurstbourne Parkway, near Watterson Trail.

Police say that around 8 p.m. on Saturday, they were called back to the Meijer, after someone said the woman who was involved in the robbery came back to the store looking for her cell phone.

When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Shachaunda Latrice Lee with a loss prevention employee of Meijer. Police say the loss prevention employee told them he saw Lee and another woman in the store earlier in the day hiding merchandise in a bag. The loss prevention officer claimed that while he was detaining the other woman, Lee grabbed him, then rammed a shopping cart into his knee. Both women then got on a bus that drove away.

Police say the women escaped with merchandise worth several hundreds of dollars -- and none of it was recovered.

Police say Lee's decision to go back for her phone resulted in her arrest. She is charged with second-degree robbery and is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

