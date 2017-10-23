Southern Indiana man arrested on his birthday for holding 2 females hostage with assault rifle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a Paoli, Indiana, man authorities say held two females hostage while armed with an assault rifle.

Matthew McCloud, was arrested Sunday at a home in the 1500 block of West Ormsby Avenue, near South 15th Street. According to an arrest report, McCloud was taken into custody on his 41st birthday.

Authorities say police responded to the scene on a call that two female victims were being held hostage. According to police, when officers arrived they were informed that the victims were being held against their wills in a bedroom.

Investigators say the victims stated McCloud parked his truck at the back of the residence, went inside and held an assault rifle to the victims and told them "they were not going to leave."

According to police, the victims also said McCloud told them "that if police did not show up it was going to end bad."

Police say officers located McCloud in the front of the home and arrested him.

Authorities say officers found several weapons inside the home, including the assault rifle that was used to hold the victims hostage.

McCloud is charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

