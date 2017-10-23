Subaru of America donating 2018 Outback SUV to Meals on Wheels

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Subaru of America's donation of a 2018 Outback will help Meals on Wheels make more deliveries to seniors in need.

The company, celebrating its 50th year in business, is donating a 2018 Outback to the Tri-County Community Action Agency to help with its Meals on Wheels Program.

Teresa Bachman, co-owner and vice president of the Bachman Auto Group, made the announcement in a news release.

Subaru of America has been in business for 50 years.

The new Subaru Outback will be delivered at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Subaru of America is donating 50 new 2018 Outback vehicles across the country as part of its ‘50 Cars for 50 Years’ campaign.

The donations will be used to help deliver approximately 53,000 additional meals annually to more than 3,700 seniors across 39 states. Over the past nine years, Subaru has contributed more than $12 million to Meals on Wheel America.

