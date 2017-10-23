Fort Knox soldier accused of attempted murder after allegedly sh - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fort Knox soldier accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting man in wife's apartment

Posted: Updated:
Sgt. First Class Gregory Rich (Source: Hardin County Detention Center) Sgt. First Class Gregory Rich (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Knox has been charged with attempted murder after police say he shot a man twice in his wife's Radcliff apartment.

According to an arrest report, it happened just before 2 a.m. Monday.

Radcliff police say 33-year-old U.S. Sgt. First Class Gregory Rich kicked in the door of his wife's apartment and walked in, armed with a .45-caliber handgun. He then walked upstairs where his wife and another man were located. 

According to the arrest report, Rich fired five rounds into the door of his wife's master bedroom. Two of those rounds hit the man: one round went into his chest and the other round went into his arm.

Police say Rich also used a razor to slash the tires of the vehicles belonging to his wife and the other man.

Rich allegedly confessed to the incident -- and to knowing that his wife and another man were in the apartment at the time of the shooting. He also told officers where they could find the handgun and ammunition inside his apartment.

Rich was arrested and charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree wanton endangerment. He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News.

