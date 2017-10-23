Fort Knox soldier accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting man in wife's apartment

Police say he shot him with a .45-caliber handgun.More >>
Police say he shot him with a .45-caliber handgun.More >>
According to police, when officers arrived they were informed that the victims were being held against their will in a bedroom.More >>
According to police, when officers arrived they were informed that the victims were being held against their will in a bedroom.More >>
Authorities say the suspect was taken into custody following a two-week investigation.More >>
Authorities say the suspect was taken into custody following a two-week investigation.More >>
A Jeffersonville High School student charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he worked as a teacher's assistant is due in court this afternoon.More >>
A Jeffersonville High School student charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he worked as a teacher's assistant is due in court this afternoon.More >>
Police say her decision to go back for her phone resulted in her arrest.More >>
Police say her decision to go back for her phone resulted in her arrest.More >>
Authorities say several people held the suspect down until officers arrived at the scene.More >>
Authorities say several people held the suspect down until officers arrived at the scene.More >>
Police say one of the victims awoke to find him standing in her bedroom.More >>
Police say one of the victims awoke to find him standing in her bedroom.More >>
Police say a man arrested near an elementary school Thursday afternoon was spotted pointing a rifle at the building while children were in their classrooms earlier in the day.More >>
Police say a man arrested near an elementary school Thursday afternoon was spotted pointing a rifle at the building while children were in their classrooms earlier in the day.More >>