Interstate 65 ramps to Tenth Street reopen in Jeffersonville aft - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Interstate 65 ramps to Tenth Street reopen in Jeffersonville after semi crash

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy Jeffersonville Fire Department Courtesy Jeffersonville Fire Department
Courtesy Jeffersonville Fire Department Courtesy Jeffersonville Fire Department
Courtesy Jeffersonville Fire Department Courtesy Jeffersonville Fire Department

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) --  A busy Interstate 65 interchange has reopened in southern Indiana following a crash Monday morning. 

The semi carrying dumpsters of scrap metal flipped on to its side just after 10:30 a.m. on the ramp from I-65 to Tenth Street. The ramp was closed for more than two hours. 

Interstate 65 north and southbound ramps reopened just before 1 p.m. after a spill of scrap metal was removed from the roadway.

Jeffersonville Fire Sergeant Justin Ames says crews removed the windshield of the truck to help the driver get out.  The driver suffered minor injuries. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media.  All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.