UPS dog costume popular this Halloween season

UPS dog costume popular this Halloween season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A few dogs are delivering some serious cuteness this Halloween. 

Twitter users have been posting pictures of their dogs in UPS uniforms. The UPS Pal Dog costume appears to be very popular for Halloween 2017. 

You can get the costume for your dog on Amazon for just under $20. (Although at the time of this writing, the costume is temporarily out of stock.)

