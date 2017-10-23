Louisville Slugger puts finishing touches on 2017 World Series b - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Slugger puts finishing touches on 2017 World Series bats

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Slugger is putting finishing touches on 2017 World Series bats. 

For the 133rd year in professional baseball, workers at the Louisville plant continue the tradition of making game bats for players.  They also make personalized souvenir World Series bats for managers, coaches and staff for both teams. 

The series between the National League Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and American League Champion Houston Astros begins Tuesday night. 

Louisville Slugger will ship the bats for overnight delivery to the Dodgers' and Astros' clubhouses at Dodger Stadium in time for Game 1 of the 2017 World Series Tuesday night.

You can watch the World Series on WDRB! Coverage of Game 1 starts at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night on Fox.  You can watch WDRB News at 10 and 11 p.m. on our sister station WMYO. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media.  All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.