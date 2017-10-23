Louisville Slugger puts finishing touches on 2017 World Series bats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Slugger is putting finishing touches on 2017 World Series bats.

For the 133rd year in professional baseball, workers at the Louisville plant continue the tradition of making game bats for players. They also make personalized souvenir World Series bats for managers, coaches and staff for both teams.

The series between the National League Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and American League Champion Houston Astros begins Tuesday night.

Louisville Slugger will ship the bats for overnight delivery to the Dodgers' and Astros' clubhouses at Dodger Stadium in time for Game 1 of the 2017 World Series Tuesday night.

You can watch the World Series on WDRB! Coverage of Game 1 starts at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night on Fox. You can watch WDRB News at 10 and 11 p.m. on our sister station WMYO.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.