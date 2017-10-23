OFFICIALS: Tennessee man arrested in Ky. for seeking sex with mi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

OFFICIALS: Tennessee man arrested in Ky. for seeking sex with minor

Posted: Updated:
Billie Spears (Image Source: Franklin County Regional Jail) Billie Spears (Image Source: Franklin County Regional Jail)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Tennessee man is behind bars in Kentucky for allegedly seeking sex with a minor.

According to a news release from the Office of the Attorney General, 45-year-old Billie Spears, of Jacksboro, Tennessee, was arrested by the Department of Criminal Investigations Cyber Crimes Unit in Frankfort on Saturday.

Spears faces a charge of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sex, which is a Class D felony.

Officials say an investigation was started after Spears attempted to seek sex with a minor. According to authorities, he sent sexually explicit text messages and emails to undercover investigators.

Authorities say he was taken into custody following a two-week investigation.

Spears is being held at the Franklin County Regional Jail. He was due in Franklin District Court on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.