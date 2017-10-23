Baptist Health names new CEO - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Baptist Health names new CEO

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health names a Wisconsin healthcare executive as its new CEO. 

In a release, Baptist Health says Gerard “Ger” Colman will take over the position on Monday, Dec. 4.  Colman was previously the COO at Aurora Health Care System in Milwaukee where Baptist Health says he helped reduce costs and focused on establishing outpatient centers and rehabilitation programs for cardiac and cancer patients. 

The 47-year-old takes over Baptist Health's top job from Steve Hanson, who left the job in March. 

In a statement, Baptist Health Board of Directors chairman Allen Rudd said, “Ger Colman has been preparing to take the reins as a CEO for his entire career - cultivating a wide range of skills necessary to oversee Baptist Health, Kentucky’s largest not-for-profit healthcare provider.” 

Baptist Health includes 8 hospitals, 25,000 employees and 1,100 physicians and other providers in Kentucky and surrounding states. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.