Baptist Health names new CEO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health names a Wisconsin healthcare executive as its new CEO.

In a release, Baptist Health says Gerard “Ger” Colman will take over the position on Monday, Dec. 4. Colman was previously the COO at Aurora Health Care System in Milwaukee where Baptist Health says he helped reduce costs and focused on establishing outpatient centers and rehabilitation programs for cardiac and cancer patients.

The 47-year-old takes over Baptist Health's top job from Steve Hanson, who left the job in March.

In a statement, Baptist Health Board of Directors chairman Allen Rudd said, “Ger Colman has been preparing to take the reins as a CEO for his entire career - cultivating a wide range of skills necessary to oversee Baptist Health, Kentucky’s largest not-for-profit healthcare provider.”

Baptist Health includes 8 hospitals, 25,000 employees and 1,100 physicians and other providers in Kentucky and surrounding states.

