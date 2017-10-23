Chipotle offering $3 meals on Halloween, chance to win free burritos for 1 year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Halloween approaches, Chipotle is offering some "spook"tacular deals for customers.

The restaurant says it's selling $3 burritos, bowls, salads and tacos to customers who visit restaurants wearing costumes on Halloween. The deal is good between 3 p.m. and closing time.

Chipotle says it will be up to an employee's "sole discretion" as to whether a costume qualifies for the discount deal.

The chain is also giving one lucky customer a chance to win free burritos for a full year through its "Boorito giveaway."

Anyone interested in entering the contest can text "BOORITO" to 888222 by Halloween. For more details on the contest, click here.

