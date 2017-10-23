81-year-old woman killed, 3 hurt after crash on Dixie Highway - WDRB 41 Louisville News

81-year-old woman killed, 3 hurt after crash on Dixie Highway

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Radcliff Police say an 81-year-old woman died and three people were hurt after a two-car crash Monday on Dixie Highway and KY 220.

Officials with the Radcliff Police Department said an 81-year-old woman was turning from a side street and collided with a car that was traveling south on Dixie Highway around 2 p.m. Monday.

The south side of US 31 W is blocked off near the border between Radcliff and Elizabethtown. Traffic is being diverted down Longview Lane. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

