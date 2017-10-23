Major donation to be announced to keep parking free at Waterfron - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Major donation to be announced to keep parking free at Waterfront Park

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parking will remain free at Waterfront Park for now.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office announced a news conference for Tuesday afternoon where a major donation is expected to be revealed to keep parking free at the downtown park. 

According to Fischer's spokesman Chris Poynter, the news conference will reveal ten families pledging money for the next two years to keep parking free. 

The announcement is planned for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the base of the Big Four Bridge.  Mayor Fischer will be there along with Waterfront Development Corporation President David Karen and Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith. 

The Waterfront Development Corporation voted in August to begin charging for parking Wednesdays through Sundays.  The money generated was to be used to fill a major deficit in the park's budget, after Governor Matt Bevin pulled more than $400,000 in funding for the park. 

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.