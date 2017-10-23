Indiana restaurant fills staff with special needs employees - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana restaurant fills staff with special needs employees

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana hot dog restaurant is helping people with special needs find work.

Randy Lapidus opened Special Dogs & More inside a mall in Columbus, Indiana.

Lapidus' daughter went into sudden cardiac arrest in 2011, and doctors told him she likely wouldn't ever be able to walk or talk again. His daughter overcame those odds, but was then faced with a new challenge: finding a job.

Lapidus says only 17 percent of "mentally intellectually" people are employed in the U.S., and 70 percent of all disabled people are unemployed.

"We can employ the mentally challenged, the intellectually disabled, and be able to give them the opportunity to build that resume. We can build that self-confidence, their self worth, and then go on to somewhere else and carry on that job," Lapidus said.

Lapidus says he opened the business as a way to say "thank you" to the Columbus community for supporting him and his family during his daughter's recovery process.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

