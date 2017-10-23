Duo accused of opening fire on 2 adults, 2 children in vehicle on Wattterson Trail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men are facing several attempted murder and assault charges after authorities say they opened fire on two adults and two children in a vehicle last month.

Louisville Metro Police say it happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept 2, near the intersection of Watterson Trail and Bardstown Road.

According to Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Elizabeth Jones Brown, 38-year-old Randall Buford and 35-year-old Christopher Pinguely were traveling in a vehicle when they hit another vehicle containing two adults and two children.

Instead of stopping, Brown says Buford and Pinguely continued on.

Brown says the victims decided to follow Brown and Pinguely in an attempt to obtain their license plate number.

At that point, Brown says, the men opened fire.

Brown says some of the four victims -- again, two adults and two children -- were hit by bullets and some were injured by broken glass. All of them are expected to survive.

Pinguely was arrested in Carroll County, Kentucky the following day, on several charges, including robbery, theft of auto, menacing, wanton endangerment and resisting arrest. He remains in the Carroll County Detention Center.

Brown said Buford was arrested in Indiana.

On Sept. 28, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted both men on four counts of attempted murder, four counts of first-degree assault and four counts of leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid or assistance.

Buford was brought back to Kentucky and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections Monday morning to face those charges.

Brown says Pinguely will be brought to Louisville Metro Corrections from Carroll County at a later date.

