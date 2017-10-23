Indiana woman goes skydiving to celebrate 80th birthday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana woman goes skydiving to celebrate 80th birthday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's never too late to do something you've always wanted to try, even if you've been waiting nearly 80 years.

That's what a woman from Brownsburg, Indiana was out to prove when she decided to celebrate her 80th birthday by going skydiving on Saturday.

Judy Robbins says she's wanted to take the plunge ever since she saw someone do it on TV years ago.

On Saturday, she got to experience the feeling for herself. "Well I've always felt since I seen that, that it was like reaching out and touching the face of God, because that's as close as I'm going to get 'til I die," Robbins said.

She says she was never really that nervous, and certainly not as nervous as her kids were.

