Home of the Innocents asks for help tracking down a stolen tractor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local non-profit group that cares for abused and neglected children is calling out four thieves.

The Home of the Innocents is making a plea on social media for help finding this stolen tractor.

The home says security cameras captured four people coming on to the East Market Street campus and stealing the tractor last Friday between 1:30 and 3 a.m.

The Kubota LA 525 tractor was a big expense and was used for a variety of things around the property.

Security cameras on campus weren't able to capture a clear image of the thieves.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police or the Home of the Innocents.

