University of Louisville shields memo listing problems with Tom Jurich's handling of Adidas deal

Kentucky State Police troopers say it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Mary Crest Drive in Shelbyville.More >>
Kentucky State Police troopers say it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Mary Crest Drive in Shelbyville.More >>
The Clark County Coroner says a woman died from injuries after an accident with a machine.More >>
The Clark County Coroner says a woman died from injuries after an accident with a machine.More >>
The university refuses to disclose an internal memo that might shed light on tensions between Jurich and senior members of the U of L administration.More >>
The university refuses to disclose an internal memo that might shed light on tensions between Jurich and senior members of the U of L administration.More >>
Police say her decision to go back for her phone resulted in her arrest.More >>
Police say her decision to go back for her phone resulted in her arrest.More >>
University of Louisville interim president Greg Postel was greeted with some boos when he was recognized by interim athletic director Greg Postel at the women's basketball tipoff luncheon.More >>
University of Louisville interim president Greg Postel was greeted with some boos when he was recognized by interim athletic director Greg Postel at the women's basketball tipoff luncheon.More >>
Some of the victims were hit by bullets and others were hit by broken glass.More >>
Some of the victims were hit by bullets and others were hit by broken glass.More >>
The Louisville football program displayed some resilience in its win at Florida State on Saturday.More >>
The Louisville football program displayed some resilience in its win at Florida State on Saturday.More >>
How many spots in the Ken Pomeroy ratings did Louisville fall because of the loss of Rick Pitino? Where should Louisville and Kentucky be ranked in the AP preseason Top 25?More >>
How many spots in the Ken Pomeroy ratings did Louisville fall because of the loss of Rick Pitino? Where should Louisville and Kentucky be ranked in the AP preseason Top 25?More >>
VA Secretary David J. Shulkin signed the federal Record of Decision on October 12 and it was made public Friday, affirming the U.S. government’s choice for the hospital that would replace the aging Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue.More >>
VA Secretary David J. Shulkin signed the federal Record of Decision on October 12 and it was made public Friday, affirming the U.S. government’s choice for the hospital that would replace the aging Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue.More >>
The trustees did not explain their decision, and the vote was not unanimous.More >>
The trustees did not explain their decision, and the vote was not unanimous.More >>
University of Louisville acting athletics director Vince Tyra will be paid $100,000 per month, or $1.2 million, under a one-year contract approved by the U of L's board of trustees on Wednesday.More >>
University of Louisville acting athletics director Vince Tyra will be paid $100,000 per month, or $1.2 million, under a one-year contract approved by the U of L's board of trustees on Wednesday.More >>
Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.More >>
Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.More >>
The company planning to build a state-of-the-art aluminum plant in eastern Kentucky, with the help of a $15 million investment by state taxpayers, has only one other shareholder besides state government who is “domiciled” in the Commonwealth, according to its chairman and CEO.More >>
The company planning to build a state-of-the-art aluminum plant in eastern Kentucky, with the help of a $15 million investment by state taxpayers, has only one other shareholder besides state government who is “domiciled” in the Commonwealth, according to its chairman and CEO.More >>
A look at how Tom Jurich's employment contract is structured in his favor.More >>
A look at how Tom Jurich's employment contract is structured in his favor.More >>
High-profile supporters of suspended University of Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich are pushing back against interim U of L President Greg Postel’s claim that Jurich failed to keep key people in the loop before executing a 10-year, $160 million extension of the university’s apparel sponsorship deal with Adidas.More >>
High-profile supporters of suspended University of Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich are pushing back against interim U of L President Greg Postel’s claim that Jurich failed to keep key people in the loop before executing a 10-year, $160 million extension of the university’s apparel sponsorship deal with Adidas.More >>
JPMorgan said in a recent report that there's a growing chance GE will have to cut its coveted dividend. That hasn't happened at GE since the Great Recession.More >>
JPMorgan said in a recent report that there's a growing chance GE will have to cut its coveted dividend. That hasn't happened at GE since the Great Recession.More >>