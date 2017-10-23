Elizabethtown breaks ground on permanent Vietnam Veterans Memori - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Elizabethtown breaks ground on permanent Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Posted: Updated:

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. is now under construction in Elizabethtown.

The wall will be permanently on display inside The Elizabethtown Nature Park, something that will be both exciting and emotional for people who lost loved ones in during the Vietnam War.

"His name is Colonel Charles E. Shelton, U.S. Air Force Reconnaissance Pilot," said Joan Shelton, the daughter of Col. Shelton. "They built a memorial in Owensboro for my dad. It's really awesome."

Col. Shelton's name is also engraved on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

"They put a cross next to a person that is unaccounted for or POW or MIA," Shelton said.

Shelton has made the trek to D.C. at least a dozen times to see the name of her American hero, but now the wall is coming to her. On Monday afternoon Shelton helped break ground on the replica wall.

"I met her over 30 years ago, and she told me her family's plight about her dad," said Carey Christie, President of Veterans Tribute Group Inc. "I'm a Vietnam Veteran and have friends on that wall."

Christie's group raised $500,000 to bring the memorial wall to Elizabethtown. In fact, he said the wall is already under construction. When it arrives, members of Ford's UAW Local 862 will help assemble the wall.

"We do these projects all year long, and we want to give back to the community," said Todd Dunn, President UAW Local 862. "We build world-class vehicles, and we also build communities," said Todd Dunn, President UAW Local 862.

Shelton's father never had a proper burial, but she said the wall will give her something that has been missing for years.

"Just a place to go, because I don't have a grave for my dad," she said.

The wall is scheduled to be dedicated in April of next year.

