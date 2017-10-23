RAW VIDEO | Bobby Petrino talks about Louisville's narrow win Sa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | Bobby Petrino talks about Louisville's narrow win Saturday at Florida State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville head football coach Bobby Petrino sat down for his weekly press conference Monday afternoon after he Cardinals traveled to Tallahassee, Florida, and beat Florida State on a last-second field goal.

Petrino talked about his team's big turnaround win and looked ahead to Saturday's trip to Winston Salem, North Carolina, to play Wake Forest.

Watch the full press conference in the video player above.

