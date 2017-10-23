Trinity High School teachers organize school donation drive befo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Trinity High School teachers organize school donation drive before leaving for Puerto Rico

Posted: Updated:
Maria Martin Maria Martin
Chad Waggoner Chad Waggoner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maria Martin wiped away tears as she remembered watching helplessly as Hurricane Maria ravaged her childhood home of Puerto Rico, a place where her heart still remains.

 "When I heard the news, and I saw what was happening to my island, I just felt so helpless," Martin said. "I was just crying. I just could not believe."

The Trinity High School teacher's pain was compounded even more knowing many of her loved ones were in the storm's path, not knowing if they were OK. 

"No water. No electricity," she said. "My sister says that sometimes just to get gasoline is 6-7 hours in line to filling the tank. Not having much food available. The heat is unbearable." 

The pictures barely capture the true devastation, but there was little Martin could do for her family or the millions of others on the island ... until help came from an unexpected place.

"I had an airline ticket that I didn't use last year, and it was getting ready to expire," said Chad Waggoner, another teacher at Trinity.

So after clearing it with American Airlines, Waggoner decided to use the ticket to help his colleague.

"I started talking to Maria and asked her how bad is it down there? What's the news not necessarily telling us that her sister could tell us?" he said. "And she shared, and I was like, 'Well let's go to Puerto Rico!'"

With a week left before the ticket expired and with students just back from Fall Break, Waggoner worked quickly organizing a school donation drive.
And the students came through.

"Over 250 pounds of batteries ... we got diapers for the day cares, clothes ... over 100 flashlights," Waggoner said. "We got over 13 bags of stuff we're going to take down there."

"This guy is amazing," Martin said. "This trip that came about is just going to make me feel that I am doing something for my people"

They also collected more than $7,000, and American Airlines donated some cargo space.

Waggoner and Martin are flying down to San Juan on Wednesday and will travel the island with the supplies.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.