7-year-old boy suffering from medical mystery gets surprise visi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

7-year-old boy suffering from medical mystery gets surprise visit from wrestlers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 7-year-old boy whose 11-day-long slumber is stumping doctors got a much needed surprise Monday.

Wyatt Shaw got a visit from the stars of Ohio Valley Wrestling. He's undergoing treatment now at the Frazier Rehab Institute.

After attending a wedding, Wyatt, who is from Elizabethtown, fell asleep for 11 days, and when he finally woke up had trouble walking and talking

"A friend of mine is a friend of his mom and dad's and reached out and said Dean is a big wrestling fan and could you maybe come down and see him and give him a pat on the back and maybe some inspiration?" said Dean Hill with OVW. "And I said, 'Let's do better than that. Let's grab the guys and gals of OVW and come down here and try to brighten his day a little bit.'"

Some of the best doctors in the country are studying Wyatt's case but aren't sure what caused his condition. 

