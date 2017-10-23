KSP investigating after Shelbyville officer shoots and kills wom - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KSP investigating after Shelbyville officer shoots and kills woman

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A woman died Monday night after she was shot by a Shelbyville police officer.

Kentucky State Police troopers say it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Mary Crest Drive in Shelbyville.

KSP says officers were called to do a welfare check on a person inside the home.

When officers got there, they found a person in the home, but they also started searching for a vehicle.

Officers eventually located the car and at that point, shots were fired.

Trooper Bernie Napier with Kentucky State Police confirms an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department shot and killed a woman who was in the car. State Police could not say whether the woman lived there or had a weapon, but they did call her a "suspect."

No officers were hurt.

The female "suspect" was taken to Jewish Hospital in Shelbyville where she died.

The person who the welfare check was called on is also expected to be okay.

The names and ages of the officer involved, and the suspect, have not been released.

