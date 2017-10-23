KSP investigating Shelbyville officer who shot and killed woman

Kentucky State Police troopers say it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Mary Crest Drive in Shelbyville.More >>
Kentucky State Police troopers say it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Mary Crest Drive in Shelbyville.More >>
The Clark County Coroner says a woman died from injuries after an accident with a machine.More >>
The Clark County Coroner says a woman died from injuries after an accident with a machine.More >>
Police say her decision to go back for her phone resulted in her arrest.More >>
Police say her decision to go back for her phone resulted in her arrest.More >>
The crash happened Monday at the intersection of US 31 W and KY 220.More >>
The crash happened Monday at the intersection of US 31 W and KY 220.More >>
Some of the victims were hit by bullets and others were hit by broken glass.More >>
Some of the victims were hit by bullets and others were hit by broken glass.More >>
Police say one of the victims awoke to find him standing in her bedroom.More >>
Police say one of the victims awoke to find him standing in her bedroom.More >>
How many spots in the Ken Pomeroy ratings did Louisville fall because of the loss of Rick Pitino? Where should Louisville and Kentucky be ranked in the AP preseason Top 25?More >>
How many spots in the Ken Pomeroy ratings did Louisville fall because of the loss of Rick Pitino? Where should Louisville and Kentucky be ranked in the AP preseason Top 25?More >>
University of Louisville interim president Greg Postel was greeted with some boos when he was recognized by interim athletic director Greg Postel at the women's basketball tipoff luncheon.More >>
University of Louisville interim president Greg Postel was greeted with some boos when he was recognized by interim athletic director Greg Postel at the women's basketball tipoff luncheon.More >>