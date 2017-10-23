Suspect in critical condition after being shot by Shelbyville po - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspect in critical condition after being shot by Shelbyville police officer

Posted: Updated:

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is in critical condition after being shot Monday night by a Shelbyville police officer.

Kentucky State Police troopers, who are on scene to assist the Shelbyville Police Department, said it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Mary Crest Drive in Shelbyville.

Shelbyville officers responded to that location on an undisclosed call and fired shots at a suspect. He or she was transported to the hospital where they're in critical condition. No shots were fired by the suspect, a KSP official said.

No officers were hurt.

