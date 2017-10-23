UPDATE: Woman dies after being shot by Shelbyville police officer

Kentucky State Police is on scene assisting the Shelbyville Police Department with the investigation.More >>
Kentucky State Police is on scene assisting the Shelbyville Police Department with the investigation.More >>
The Clark County Coroner says a woman died from injuries after an accident with a machine.More >>
The Clark County Coroner says a woman died from injuries after an accident with a machine.More >>
Police say her decision to go back for her phone resulted in her arrest.More >>
Police say her decision to go back for her phone resulted in her arrest.More >>
The crash happened Monday at the intersection of US 31 W and KY 220.More >>
The crash happened Monday at the intersection of US 31 W and KY 220.More >>
Police say one of the victims awoke to find him standing in her bedroom.More >>
Police say one of the victims awoke to find him standing in her bedroom.More >>
Some of the victims were hit by bullets and others were hit by broken glass.More >>
Some of the victims were hit by bullets and others were hit by broken glass.More >>
How many spots in the Ken Pomeroy ratings did Louisville fall because of the loss of Rick Pitino? Where should Louisville and Kentucky be ranked in the AP preseason Top 25?More >>
How many spots in the Ken Pomeroy ratings did Louisville fall because of the loss of Rick Pitino? Where should Louisville and Kentucky be ranked in the AP preseason Top 25?More >>
Police say he shot him with a .45-caliber handgun.More >>
Police say he shot him with a .45-caliber handgun.More >>