UPDATE: Woman dies after being shot by Shelbyville police office - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Woman dies after being shot by Shelbyville police officer

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has died after being shot Monday night by a Shelbyville police officer.

Kentucky State Police troopers, who are on scene to assist the Shelbyville Police Department, said it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Mary Crest Drive in Shelbyville.

Shelbyville officers responded to that location on a welfare check.

No shots were fired by the suspect, a KSP official said. KSP didn't say what led up to a Shelbyville officer shooting the woman.

The woman was taken to Jewish Hospital in Louisville where she died.

No officers were hurt.

This story will be updated.

