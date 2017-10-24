Fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman to be honored with memorial in P - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman to be honored with memorial in PRP

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer killed in the line of duty will be honored at Rose Farm Park.

Mayor Greg Fischer and Police Chief Steve Conrad will unveil a memorial Tuesday afternoon in PRP for officer Nick Rodman.

Officer Rodman was killed in March after a suspect hit his police cruiser during a car chase.

He left behind a wife and two young children.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

