Authorities identify 71-year-old woman killed after crash on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have released the name of a woman killed after a crash that happened Sunday on Preston Highway.

The woman was Alberta Pontius, of Shepherdsville, according to Deputy Coroner Michael Haag. Pontius died from multiple blunt force trauma, according to officials.

The crash happened on Preston Highway between Cooper Chapel Road and Mount Washington Road just after 10:30 a.m.

Police have not said what caused the crash.

