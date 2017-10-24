5 teens charged after man killed by rock thrown from Michigan overpass

The Louisville football program displayed some resilience in its win at Florida State on Saturday.

How many spots in the Ken Pomeroy ratings did Louisville fall because of the loss of Rick Pitino? Where should Louisville and Kentucky be ranked in the AP preseason Top 25?

How many spots will Louisville fall in the pre-season college basketball ratings without Rick Pitino?

University of Louisville interim president Greg Postel was greeted with some boos when he was recognized by interim athletic director Greg Postel at the women's basketball tipoff luncheon.

CRAWFORD | Boos greet Postel, but Walz thanks him, and Jurich, at women's hoops luncheon

Some of the victims were hit by bullets and others were hit by broken glass.

Duo accused of opening fire on 2 adults, 2 children in vehicle on Watterson Trail

Police say her decision to go back for her phone resulted in her arrest.

Police say woman who robbed Hurstbourne Lane Meijer arrested after going back for phone

The Clark County Coroner says a woman died from injuries after an accident with a machine.

Authorities have identified a woman who was shot and killed by an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department Monday night.

The university refuses to disclose an internal memo that might shed light on tensions between Jurich and senior members of the U of L administration.

Tom Jurich was fired Oct. 18 after 20 years as U of L's athletics director

(FOX NEWS) -- Five teenage boys were charged with murder Monday after a man was killed when a massive rock was thrown from a Michigan overpass last week.

Kyle Anger, 17, Alexander Miller, 15, Mark Sekelsky, 16, Mikadyn Payne, 16, and Trevor Gray, 15, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. The teens were charged as adults in Genesee County, FOX2 Detroit reported.

The teens are accused of standing at an Interstate 75 overpass in Vienna Township, about 80 miles north of Detroit, on Oct. 18 and throwing rocks at passing cars. Anger allegedly dropped a six-pound rock from the overpass that smashed through a truck’s windshield and killed 32-year-old Kenneth White, who was driving home from work.

The rock hit White’s face and ricocheted onto his chest, causing fractures to his skull and face. The driver’s cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma to his head and chest.

Several drivers also reported having large rocks and concrete chunks hit their vehicles, but they were not injured, prosecutors said. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said 20 rocks were found, including one that weighed 20 pounds, according to FOX2.

Police also said last week the teens appeared to be playing a prank.

The teenage boys are expected to be arraigned on Tuesday and face life in prison if convicted.

