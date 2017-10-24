UPDATE: Authorities identify woman shot and killed by Shelbyville police officer

The Louisville football program displayed some resilience in its win at Florida State on Saturday.

How many spots in the Ken Pomeroy ratings did Louisville fall because of the loss of Rick Pitino? Where should Louisville and Kentucky be ranked in the AP preseason Top 25?

How many spots will Louisville fall in the pre-season college basketball ratings without Rick Pitino?

University of Louisville interim president Greg Postel was greeted with some boos when he was recognized by interim athletic director Greg Postel at the women's basketball tipoff luncheon.

CRAWFORD | Boos greet Postel, but Walz thanks him, and Jurich, at women's hoops luncheon

Some of the victims were hit by bullets and others were hit by broken glass.

Police say her decision to go back for her phone resulted in her arrest.

Police say woman who robbed Hurstbourne Lane Meijer arrested after going back for phone

The Clark County Coroner says a woman died from injuries after an accident with a machine.

Authorities have identified a woman who was shot and killed by an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department Monday night.

The university refuses to disclose an internal memo that might shed light on tensions between Jurich and senior members of the U of L administration.

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was shot and killed by an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department Monday night.

According to the coroner's office, that woman has been identified as 31-year-old Ashleigh Bertucci, a resident of St. Matthews.

Troy Armstrong, a spokesman for the St. Matthews Police Department, says it started in St. Matthews just before 5 p.m. on Monday, when police were sent to Bertucci's home in the 4000 block of Plymouth Road, near Breckenridge Lane, after someone reported that Bertucci might be suicidal.

Armstrong said that after police talked to Bertucci, they determined that she had no intention of harming herself, so police left.

But hours later, at approximately 8 p.m., St. Matthews police received another call indicating that Bertucci was unstable and may harm someone else -- specifically a Shelbyville man with whom she had been in a relationship.

At that point, the St. Matthews Police Department issued a bulletin asking other police agencies in the area to be on the lookout for Bertucci. The department also asked Shelbyville police to check on the man.

According to Kentucky State Police, Shelbyville Police Department officers conducted a welfare check at a Shelbyville home. According to Armstrong, they found the man inside.

Kentucky State Police say after locating the man inside the home, they began searching for a vehicle. Officers eventually located the car around 9:45 p.m. on Mary Crest Drive in, and at that point, police say shots were fired. It's not clear what led to the shooting.

Trooper Bernie Napier with Kentucky State Police confirms an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department shot Bertucci, who was in the car. Kentucky State Police did not say whether she had a weapon, but did call her a "suspect."

"I saw the lights flashing, and then I heard police on the speakers ask someone to put their hands out the window," said Tiffany Fisher, a neighbor in the area. "And then I heard what sounded like a gunshot and I looked through my windows and I saw several police surrounding a car across the street. They had their guns out and their flashlights."

No officers were hurt.

Bertucci was taken to Jewish Hospital in Shelbyville where she died.

The man who was found during the welfare check is expected to be okay.

The name and age of the officer involved have not been released.

