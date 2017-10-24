Radcliff man accused of robbing victim with machete

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff man has been arrested after police say he pulled a machete and robbed a victim.

According to an arrest report, it started when 40-year-old Mark Livermore knocked on the door of a home in the 100 block of Pearl Street, near S. Wilson Road, in Radcliff, just after 10 p.m. on Sunday.

When the victim -- an acquaintance of Livermore's -- answered the door, police say Livermore asked to use the victim's cell phone. Although he was allowed to use the cell phone, the victim told him not to come inside.

But instead of complying, police say Livermore stepped into the home, pulled out a machete, and said, "You gonna call the cops to take me to jail?"

At that point, police say the victim ran out the back door.

Police say Livermore then left the home, taking the victim's cell phone with him.

He was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with first-degree robbery. He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

