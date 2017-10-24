Artists show off their creativity at Arts & Crafts Day in Pewee Valley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The 20th Annual Arts & Crafts Day in Pewee Valley happens Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Arts & Crafts Day will feature more than 75 vendors and includes live demonstrations, food, bake sales, luncheons, silent auctions, and a chance to split the pot.

The Craft Show will be spread out over multiple locations in Pewee Valley, Kentucky:

-The Pewee Valley Presbyterian Church at 119 Central Avenue

-St. James Episcopal Church at 401 LaGrange Rd. (Rt. 146)

-The Pewee Valley Woman's Club at 218 Mt. Mercy Dr.

