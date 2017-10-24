Singer Kid Rock coming to KFC Yum! Center - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Singer Kid Rock coming to KFC Yum! Center

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Singer Kid Rock will take the stage of the KFC Yum! Center in 2018.

According to the Nashville-based agency, Webster Public Relations, Kid Rock will give a concert at the arena on January 20.

The show will be part of his "Greatest Show On Earth Tour 2018," which is being presented by Live Nation.

The tour is in support of his upcoming album Sweet Southern Sugar, which will be released on November 3. Tickets for the concert will also go on sale November 3 and can be purchased on the Live Nation website.

Members of the Kid Rock Fan Club will be able to purchase tickets starting October 31 at 10 a.m. Fans who pre-order his new album will be eligible for a special ticket pre-sale starting November 1 at 10 a.m.

