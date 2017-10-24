Bevin promotes pension fix to Louisville business leaders

The Louisville football program displayed some resilience in its win at Florida State on Saturday.

The Louisville football program displayed some resilience in its win at Florida State on Saturday.

How many spots in the Ken Pomeroy ratings did Louisville fall because of the loss of Rick Pitino? Where should Louisville and Kentucky be ranked in the AP preseason Top 25?

How many spots in the Ken Pomeroy ratings did Louisville fall because of the loss of Rick Pitino? Where should Louisville and Kentucky be ranked in the AP preseason Top 25?

How many spots will Louisville fall in the pre-season college basketball ratings without Rick Pitino?

How many spots will Louisville fall in the pre-season college basketball ratings without Rick Pitino?

University of Louisville interim president Greg Postel was greeted with some boos when he was recognized by interim athletic director Greg Postel at the women's basketball tipoff luncheon.

University of Louisville interim president Greg Postel was greeted with some boos when he was recognized by interim athletic director Greg Postel at the women's basketball tipoff luncheon.

Some of the victims were hit by bullets and others were hit by broken glass.

Some of the victims were hit by bullets and others were hit by broken glass.

Police say her decision to go back for her phone resulted in her arrest.

Police say her decision to go back for her phone resulted in her arrest.

The Clark County Coroner says a woman died from injuries after an accident with a machine.

The Clark County Coroner says a woman died from injuries after an accident with a machine.

Authorities have identified a woman who was shot and killed by an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department Monday night.

Authorities have identified a woman who was shot and killed by an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department Monday night.

The university refuses to disclose an internal memo that might shed light on tensions between Jurich and senior members of the U of L administration.

The university refuses to disclose an internal memo that might shed light on tensions between Jurich and senior members of the U of L administration.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is challenging those who oppose his pension reform plan to come up with their own solution.

Bevin pushed his plan to local business leaders Tuesday morning at a breakfast meeting with Greater Louisville, Inc.

He says if his proposal is not passed, the pension system will begin to collapse within 5 years. And the governor challenged the Kentucky Education Association, which says the planned changes to teachers' benefits will devastate education in Kentucky.

"What is their alternative? There isn't any. If you want to simply say the sky is going to fall. The KEA's response was, frankly, not that surprising, unfortunately. But they're entitled to their opinion. But the reality is we do have to come up with a solution. Simply pointing out the problem and wishing it would go away is not going to cut it," said Bevin.

GLI announced its support of the governor's pension plan. Bevin says a final bill will be released to the public soon, and then he'll call a special session of the legislature.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.