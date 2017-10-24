Bevin promotes pension fix to Louisville business leaders - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bevin promotes pension fix to Louisville business leaders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is challenging those who oppose his pension reform plan to come up with their own solution.

Bevin pushed his plan to local business leaders Tuesday morning at a breakfast meeting with Greater Louisville, Inc. 

He says if his proposal is not passed, the pension system will begin to collapse within 5 years. And the governor challenged the Kentucky Education Association, which says the planned changes to teachers' benefits will devastate education in Kentucky.

"What is their alternative? There isn't any. If you want to simply say the sky is going to fall. The KEA's response was, frankly, not that surprising, unfortunately. But they're entitled to their opinion. But the reality is we do have to come up with a solution. Simply pointing out the problem and wishing it would go away is not going to cut it," said Bevin. 

GLI announced its support of the governor's pension plan. Bevin says a final bill will be released to the public soon, and then he'll call a special session of the legislature.

