Former LaRue County sheriff sentenced in embezzlement case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former LaRue County Sheriff Bobby Shoffner was sentenced to three years probation Tuesday morning.

The sentence was handed down at the federal courthouse in Louisville after Shoffner, 58, pleaded guilty to embezzlement.

Shoffner appeared emotional as he left the courthouse alongside family members and friends.

In addition to serving the probation sentence, Shoffner has to pay more than $36,000 of restitution, plus a $1,000 fine.

Shoffner avoided the maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Shoffner is a native of Hodgenville and was the LaRue County Sheriff from 2011-2012. He admitted that, during that time, he embezzled nearly $22,000 in property taxes.

He also had a credit card for business use and admits he used it to buy Direct TV, golf shoes and items from Abercrombie and Fitch.

Additionally, he hired a relative to work in the LaRue County Sheriff's Office and paid that person more money than someone else who had that position -- resulting in a loss of $10,000.

This case was investigated by the FBI.

During sentencing, the judge said he took into consideration nearly 30 years of service Shoffner devoted to LaRue County.

