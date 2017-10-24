Louisville woman charged after allegedly throwing hot dog stuffed with rat poison into neighbor's yard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been summoned to appear in court after authorities say she tried to poison her neighbor's dog.

According to a criminal summons, the incident took place on Aug. 13, when 47-year-old Melissa Taylor allegedly threw a hot dog stuffed with rat poison into her neighbor's yard, knowing that her neighbor owned a dog.

Authorities say there had been an ongoing dispute between Taylor and her neighbor.

The neighbor then contacted Louisville Metro Animal Services to report that Taylor threw a hot dog containing "an unidentified green substance." As a result, the agency collected the hot dog "as evidence" and had it sent to a lab at the University of Kentucky for analysis.

According to the summons, the lab identified the substance as rat poison, and stated that the hot dog, "would have been fatal to a dog if it had eaten it."

The criminal summons was issued on Oct. 19 and served on Taylor later that same day. She is charged with placing a poison where an animal can access it.

Taylor is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.