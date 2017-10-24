Louisville woman charged after allegedly throwing hot dog stuffe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville woman charged after allegedly throwing hot dog stuffed with rat poison into neighbor's yard

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been summoned to appear in court after authorities say she tried to poison her neighbor's dog.

According to a criminal summons, the incident took place on Aug. 13, when 47-year-old Melissa Taylor allegedly threw a hot dog stuffed with rat poison into her neighbor's yard, knowing that her neighbor owned a dog.

Authorities say there had been an ongoing dispute between Taylor and her neighbor.

The neighbor then contacted Louisville Metro Animal Services to report that Taylor threw a hot dog containing "an unidentified green substance." As a result, the agency collected the hot dog "as evidence" and had it sent to a lab at the University of Kentucky for analysis. 

According to the summons, the lab identified the substance as rat poison, and stated that the hot dog, "would have been fatal to a dog if it had eaten it."

The criminal summons was issued on Oct. 19 and served on Taylor later that same day. She is charged with placing a poison where an animal can access it.

Taylor is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.