Turners Station man accused of bringing weapon onto property of Henry County High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Turners Station man was arrested Tuesday morning after authorities say he brought a weapon onto school property.

According to an arrest report, it happened at Henry County High School at 1120 Eminence Road, just before 10 a.m.

Authorities say 43-year-old Jason Webster was seen trying to open several doors at the school. 

When a member of the Henry County Sheriff's Department confronted Webster in the school office, he was "sweating profusely, speaking in rants and hallucinating," according to the arrest report.

Authorities say Webster had been confronted about an alleged violation of an emergency protective order two days earlier, but at the time, he had gotten away. As a result, he was arrested at the school.

After the arrest, authorities allegedly found methamphetamine in his wallet. According to the arrest report, they also found a 7-inch knife in his vehicle on school property.

Webster was charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), public intoxication of a substance excluding alcohol and violation of a Kentucky EPO / DVO.

He is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.

