Turners Station man accused of bringing weapon onto property of Henry County High School

Authorities have identified a woman who was shot and killed by an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department Monday night.More >>
Authorities have identified a woman who was shot and killed by an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department Monday night.More >>
The university refuses to disclose an internal memo that might shed light on tensions between Jurich and senior members of the U of L administration.More >>
The university refuses to disclose an internal memo that might shed light on tensions between Jurich and senior members of the U of L administration.More >>
The Clark County Coroner says a woman died from injuries after an accident with a machine.More >>
The Clark County Coroner says a woman died from injuries after an accident with a machine.More >>
A Leitchfield man is charged with animal cruelty after the Grayson County Sheriff's Office says it seized several animals from his home that were "in need of serious veterinary care."More >>
A Leitchfield man is charged with animal cruelty after the Grayson County Sheriff's Office says it seized several animals from his home that were "in need of serious veterinary care."More >>
Police say her decision to go back for her phone resulted in her arrest.More >>
Police say her decision to go back for her phone resulted in her arrest.More >>
University of Louisville interim president Greg Postel was greeted with some boos when he was recognized by interim athletic director Greg Postel at the women's basketball tipoff luncheon.More >>
University of Louisville interim president Greg Postel was greeted with some boos when he was recognized by interim athletic director Greg Postel at the women's basketball tipoff luncheon.More >>
Some of the victims were hit by bullets and others were hit by broken glass.More >>
Some of the victims were hit by bullets and others were hit by broken glass.More >>
How many spots in the Ken Pomeroy ratings did Louisville fall because of the loss of Rick Pitino? Where should Louisville and Kentucky be ranked in the AP preseason Top 25?More >>
How many spots in the Ken Pomeroy ratings did Louisville fall because of the loss of Rick Pitino? Where should Louisville and Kentucky be ranked in the AP preseason Top 25?More >>
Investigators say in most cases, the victims knew the suspects.More >>
Investigators say in most cases, the victims knew the suspects.More >>
A man wanted in more than 20 counties for stealing property worth thousands of dollars has been captured.More >>
A man wanted in more than 20 counties for stealing property worth thousands of dollars has been captured.More >>
According to the Henry County Sheriff's Department, he was, "sweating profusely, speaking in rants and hallucinating" when confronted.More >>
According to the Henry County Sheriff's Department, he was, "sweating profusely, speaking in rants and hallucinating" when confronted.More >>
Authorities say the hot dog was collected as evidence and sent off to a lab at the University of Kentucky for analysis...More >>
Authorities say the hot dog was collected as evidence and sent off to a lab at the University of Kentucky for analysis...More >>
Bobby Shoffner appeared emotional as he left the courthouse alongside family members and friends.More >>
Bobby Shoffner appeared emotional as he left the courthouse alongside family members and friends.More >>
The investigation by the Kentucky Attorney General's office into two cases targeting senior citizens.More >>
The investigation by the Kentucky Attorney General's office into two cases targeting senior citizens.More >>
A Leitchfield man is charged with animal cruelty after the Grayson County Sheriff's Office says it seized several animals from his home that were "in need of serious veterinary care."More >>
A Leitchfield man is charged with animal cruelty after the Grayson County Sheriff's Office says it seized several animals from his home that were "in need of serious veterinary care."More >>
Police say it started when the suspect knocked on the door of a home, asking to use a cell phone.More >>
Police say it started when the suspect knocked on the door of a home, asking to use a cell phone.More >>