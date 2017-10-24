Police arrest man suspected of committing crimes in nearly 2 doz - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest man suspected of committing crimes in nearly 2 dozen counties

Posted: Updated:
Photo Source: Bourbon County Jail via WKYT Photo Source: Bourbon County Jail via WKYT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man wanted in more than 20 counties for stealing property worth thousands of dollars has been captured.

Police in Bourbon County caught up with Dario Mauriz-Cruz after he was spotted in Lexington driving a car with a license plate that didn't match the car he was in according to an article on WKYT.

Initially Mauriz-Cruz refused to stop, but officers finally caught up with him in Bourbon County.

Police say he is a suspect in nearly 20 car breaks-in in Mercer County alone and numerous related crimes all over Kentucky -- from Boone County in northern Kentucky all the way to Laurel County in southern Kentucky -- and possibly even into Tennessee.

Mauriz-Cruz faces a slew of charges, including criminal mischief, theft and fleeing or evading police. He was being held in the Bourbon County Jail, but police in Mercer County say they plan to bring him to Harrodsburg to answer charges there. 

