Ky. man who tried jumping White House fence dressed as Pokemon character gives reason for action

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man who tried to jump the White House fence while dressed as a Pokemon character says the stunt was social activism.

Curtis Combs was dressed like Pikachu when he was arrested in Washington D.C. last Tuesday.

According to court documents, Combs told Secret Service agents that he did it because he wanted to become YouTube famous.

Now, Combs says he only gave that simple answer, because he wanted agents to know he wasn't a threat to national security.

Combs, a former factory worker, says he really jumped the fence to bring attention to the rights of blue collar workers and the dangers of right-to-work laws.

"I wish I had been able to find a better platform. I considered a couple of different options. But again, in 2017, the age of sensationalism, nothing gets anybody's attention like shock and awe. And maybe even if it is Pikachu," Combs said.

Combs is charged with one count of unlawful entry.

He's due back in court on November 9.

