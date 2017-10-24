Kentucky lawmaker files bill aimed at protecting drivers who acc - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky lawmaker files bill aimed at protecting drivers who accidentally hit protesters



FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky has filed legislation that would ban protesters from blocking the streets without a permit and shield drivers who unintentionally hit them from criminal and civil penalties.

Rep. Wesley Morgan of Richmond filed a bill on Friday that would ban protesters from blocking the streets without a permit. The punishment could include up to a year in jail.

Drivers who unintentionally hit protesters who are blocking the road would be immune from criminal or civil penalties.

The bill comes after a counter-protester at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, was killed earlier this year when a man drove a car through the crowd. Republican lawmakers in six other states have filed similar bills.

Most of them failed.

