Indiana man arrested for trying to race police cruiser

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man is arrested for trying to race a police cruiser.



The Michigan City News-Dispatch reports 40-year-old Eugene Thome sped past a deputy in La Porte on Monday. The town is about 30 miles west of South Bend.

Police say Thome admitted he was trying to get the deputy to race him, only he didn't realize he was a deputy until the police lights came on.

Thome is charged with operating a vehicle as a habitual offender and two counts of resisting law enforcement.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.