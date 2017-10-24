Mega Millions redesign means bigger jackpots, higher ticket pric - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mega Millions redesign means bigger jackpots, higher ticket price

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mega Millions lottery players will see some changes next week. 

Starting with next week's draw, the cost of tickets will go from $1 to $2.  But the Kentucky Lottery says the game redesign will also have longer odds and feature bigger prize payouts. 

Jackpots will get bigger much faster.  Jackpots will now start at $40 million -- up from $15 million. Lottery officials say there are better odds to win $1 million and other high dollar secondary prizes.

Changes also include choosing five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball from 1 to 25.  Players will have a 1 in 24 overall chance of winning a prize. 

The redesigned Mega Millions game also has a new optional $3 wager called Just the Jackpot. Players can get two entries for a chance to win the game's jackpot only and not the lesser prizes.

Lottery officials say the changes are a response to customer demands for more big money jackpots. The changes start with the October 31st draw.

Mega Millions currently is 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

