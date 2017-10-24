Plaque in Frankfort declaring Jefferson Davis a 'hero' to be rem - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Plaque in Frankfort declaring Jefferson Davis a 'hero' to be removed

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- A plaque attached to a statue of Jefferson Davis in Kentucky's Capitol will be removed because it refers to the only president of the Confederacy as a hero and a patriot.

The state's Historic Properties Advisory Commission voted to remove the plaque during a specially called meeting on Tuesday. Last month, a committee had recommended removing the plaque because it contained "subjective" language.

Susan McCrobie, a past president of the Kentucky division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, vowed to file a lawsuit to keep the plaque in place.

Black leaders in Kentucky have asked to remove the statue. Their efforts gained momentum following the racially-motivated murders of nine people at a South Carolina church in 2015. The commission later chose to keep the statue but to provide more historical context for it.

