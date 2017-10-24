Louisville close to 90 homicides so far in 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has seen 88 homicides so far this year.

That's just down about a half dozen from the total at this time last year.

Although Mayor Greg Fischer and Chief Steve Conrad both agree the number is concerning, they say overall crime is still down.

Fischer points out that the opioid epidemic kills twice as many people as homicides.

In a news conference in August, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said homicides were up 20 percent for the first half of the year.

Chief Conrad said at the time that all other crime is down 4 percent for the first half of 2017.

