Louisville close to 90 homicides so far in 2017 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville close to 90 homicides so far in 2017

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has seen 88 homicides so far this year.

That's just down about a half dozen from the total at this time last year.

Although Mayor Greg Fischer and Chief Steve Conrad both agree the number is concerning, they say overall crime is still down.

Fischer points out that the opioid epidemic kills twice as many people as homicides.

In a news conference in August, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said homicides were up 20 percent for the first half of the year.

Chief Conrad said at the time that all other crime is down 4 percent for the first half of 2017.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.